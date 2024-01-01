What a deal! Receive a selection of five one gram Delta 8 vape cartridges (selected by us to ensure a variety of flavors and profiles) at one low price!
Delta 8 (also known as D8, D8-THC, Delta-8-THC) from Delta Life Hemp is the standard. Our vape products include nothing but pure Delta 8 distillate and real terpenes to provide powerful effects with a range of satisfying flavors.
This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from Delta Life by clicking here.
This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
