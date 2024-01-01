Our Delta 9 1000mg MAX Gummies are Delta Life's flagship product!

Delta 9 THC is the cannabinoid against which all others are judged, and

these gummies check in with an incredible 25mg per piece! These well

rounded gummies will live up to and exceed your expectations. We're

certain of it.



Gummies per bottle: 40

Per gummy: 25mg Delta 9 THC

INGREDIENTS:

Cane Sugar, Glucose (Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid,

Natural Flavors, Color (Spirulina, Elderberry Juice, Vegetable and Fruit

Juice, Beta-carotene), Ascorbic Acid, Hemp Derived Distillate.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

