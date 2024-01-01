Our Delta 9 300mg Gummies are Delta Life's flagship product, on the lighter side!

Delta 9 THC is the cannabinoid against which all others are judged, and

these gummies check in with 10mg per piece! These gummies will live up to and exceed your expectations. We're

certain of it.



Gummies per bottle: 30

Per gummy: 10mg Delta 9 THC

INGREDIENTS:

Cane Sugar, Glucose (Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid,

Natural Flavors, Color (Spirulina, Elderberry Juice, Vegetable and Fruit

Juice, Beta-carotene), Ascorbic Acid, Hemp Derived Distillate.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

