Delta 9 Crunchy Treats 400mg Cereal Bar

by Delta Life Hemp
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our Crunchy Treats with 200mg of Delta 9 THC are a fun and tasty way to share the Delta 9 experience with your friends and family! Due to the potency of this product, it is recommended that each treat be split into four to eight servings.

Ingredients: Marshmallow (Corn Syrup,Sugar, Dextrose, Modified Corn Starch, Water, Gelatin, contains 2% or less of: Tetrasodium Phosphate (Whipping Aid), Natural and Artificial Flavor, FD&C Blue #1). Cereal (Rice, Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils), Salt, contains 0.5% or less of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Red 40, Yellow 6, Tumeric Oleo Resin (Color), Blue 1, Yellow 5, Blue 2, BHA (to help protect flavor)). Butter, Pectin, MCT Oil, Hemp Derived Distillate, Vanilla Extract, Salt.

This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp
Shop products
We are a Northwest Florida based Premium Hemp Derived Products company. If you care about quality, price, and customer service, search no more.
