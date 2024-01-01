CAUTION: THIS PRODUCT IS EXTREMELY POTENT, EAT WHOLE AT YOUR OWN RISK. IT WAS MADE WITH 4 SERVINGS IN MIND!



Our Krispy Treats with 200mg of Delta 9 THC are a fun and tasty way to share the Delta 9 experience with your friends and family! Due to the potency of this product, it is recommended that each treat be split into four to eight servings.



Ingredients: Marshmallow (Corn Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Modified Corn Starch, Water, Gelatin, contains 2% or less of: Tetrasodium Phosphate (Whipping Aid), Natural and Artificial Flavor, FD&C Blue #1). Cereal (Rice, Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils), Salt, contains 0.5% or less of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Red 40, Yellow 6, Tumeric Oleo Resin (Color), Blue 1, Yellow 5, Blue 2, BHA (to help protect flavor)). Butter, Pectin, MCT Oil, Hemp Derived Distillate, Vanilla Extract, Salt.

