Chocolate chip with a cannabis kick! Enjoy these Mini Monster Cookies featuring 5mg of Delta 9 THC per cookie and 50mg per jar.



Cookies per bottle: 10

Per cookie: 5mg Delta 9

Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Natural Flavor), Sugar, Brown Sugar, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liqueur, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavoring.), Water, Eggs, Oats, Hemp Derived Distillate. Contains 2% or less of: Cocoa processed with Potassium Carbonate, Salt, Baking Soda, Vanilla (Water, Alcohol, Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extract).

Show more