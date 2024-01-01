Our very own Greatest of All Time. The GOAT. Combining the strengths of Delta 9 and HHC, our GOAT gummies pack a serious punch! 25mg of HHC, with a rapid onset gets things started, allowing 25mg of D9o time to metabolize and deliver incredible potency and extreme duration of effects.



Gummies per bottle: 30

Per gummy: 25mg HHC, 25mg D9o

INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar, Glucose (Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid,

Natural Flavors, Color (Spirulina, Elderberry Juice, Vegetable and Fruit Juice, Beta-carotene), Ascorbic Acid, Hemp Derived Distillate.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

