Hashrocks THC-O 14 Grams Indica Afghan Kush

by Delta Life Hemp
THC —CBD —

About this product

Take off with these HASHROCKS exclusively from Delta Life Hemp Co.

If you want legal bud, this is it my friends. Nothing better than smoking pure, high-quality THC-O flower with reported effects above 300% of those with D9, thread lightly brothers and sisters.

Let's break down these THC-O Hash Rocks:

-TOP NOTCH Hemp-Derived Buds
-Superb quality wax
-Kief from the finest stashes out there
THC-O is super comparable to D9, the main difference with one and another is that THC-O provides an extra hallucinogenic kick that will not be present on D9. 1000% immersion and effects are guaranteed.

About this brand

We are a Northwest Florida based Premium Hemp Derived Products company. If you care about quality, price, and customer service, search no more.
