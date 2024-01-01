Take off with these HASHROCKS exclusively from Delta Life Hemp Co.



If you want legal bud, this is it my friends. Nothing better than smoking pure, high-quality THC-O flower with reported effects above 300% of those with D9, thread lightly brothers and sisters.



Let's break down these THC-O Hash Rocks:



-TOP NOTCH Hemp-Derived Buds

-Superb quality wax

-Kief from the finest stashes out there

THC-O is super comparable to D9, the main difference with one and another is that THC-O provides an extra hallucinogenic kick that will not be present on D9. 1000% immersion and effects are guaranteed.

Show more