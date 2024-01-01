Our HHC 1500mg Gummies will have an effect profile stronger than Delta 8, but slightly weaker than Delta 9. HHC typically

has a quicker onset of effects than Delta 8, so be careful and don't let these gummies sneak up on you!



Gummies per bottle: 30

Per gummy: 50mg HHC

INGREDIENTS:

Cane Sugar, Glucose (Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid,

Natural Flavors, Color (Spirulina, Elderberry Juice, Vegetable and Fruit

Juice, Beta-carotene), Ascorbic Acid, Hemp Derived Distillate.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

