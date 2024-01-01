Are you new to the world of alternative cannabinoids and hemp derived products? Don't know where to start? We've got you covered with our HHC Starter Pack.
HHC (also known as hexahydrocannabinol) from Delta Life Hemp is a naturally occurring hemp compound, typically with slightly higher potency than Delta 8. Many users also enjoy the rapid onset of HHC products, particularly our vapes!
Our vape products include nothing but pure HHC distillate and real terpenes to provide powerful effects with a range of satisfying flavors.
The Starter Pack includes:
Two one gram HHC cartridges. One iKrusher S1 battery with charging cable. This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
