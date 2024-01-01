Our INFLATION OG one gram hybrid vape cartridge has a reputation for being as heavy as the Platinum OG terpenes we used to create it. Get ready for an intense head rush followed by extreme relaxation and sedation with Inflation OG.



HHC-O (also known as

hexahydrocannabinol-o-acetate) from Delta Life Hemp is hemp-derived

compound, typically with much higher potency than Delta 8, and some

users report strength greater than Delta 9. Depending on each

individual's unique response to HHC-O, there may be a delay of up to 30

minutes after inhalation before the effects are noticed, so tread

carefully!



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

