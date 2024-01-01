Inflation OG HHC-O 1000mg Hybrid Vape Cartridge

by Delta Life Hemp
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our INFLATION OG one gram hybrid vape cartridge has a reputation for being as heavy as the Platinum OG terpenes we used to create it. Get ready for an intense head rush followed by extreme relaxation and sedation with Inflation OG.

HHC-O (also known as
hexahydrocannabinol-o-acetate) from Delta Life Hemp is hemp-derived
compound, typically with much higher potency than Delta 8, and some
users report strength greater than Delta 9. Depending on each
individual's unique response to HHC-O, there may be a delay of up to 30
minutes after inhalation before the effects are noticed, so tread
carefully!

This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp
We are a Northwest Florida based Premium Hemp Derived Products company. If you care about quality, price, and customer service, search no more.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

