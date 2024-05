Experience a taste of the tropics with our MANGOLICIOUS one gram hybrid vape cartridge!



Delta 10 (also known as D10, D10-THC, Delta-10-THC) from Delta Life Hemp has similar effects to Delta 8, though most users will describe it as slightly more cerebral and invigorating.



Our vape products include nothing but pure Delta 10 distillate and real terpenes to provide powerful effects with a range of satisfying flavors.



This

product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded battery and will not

function without one. Batteries are available from Delta Life by clicking here.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

