Our MIMOSA one gram disposable indica vape is packed with LIVE

RESIN terpenes for an intensely enjoyable cannabis flavor coupled with crisp orange taste and a level-headed indica buzz.



D9o

(also known as Delta 9 THC-O, Delta-9-THC-O-Acetate, D9-O) from Delta

Life Hemp includes only the very finest D90 and terpenes. By far the

strongest cannabinoid we offer, D9o has an effects profile similar to

traditional Delta 9, yet more potent and with increased duration.

Despite it's strength, it features an incredibly smooth hit. Depending

on each individual's unique response to D9o, there may be a delay of up

to 30 minutes after inhalation before the effects are noticed, so tread

carefully!



This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded

battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from

Delta Life by clicking here.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

