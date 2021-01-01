Loading…
CBD Cream for Pain 250mg

by Deluxe Leaf
Deluxe leaf's nourishing cream with full spectrum hemp extract is formulated to deliver optimal hydration and repair. Safe for sensitive skin, always cruelty free, and vegan friendly; This product is the result of hours upon hours of research, love, and integrity.
Deluxe Leaf
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive
synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.