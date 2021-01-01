Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

CBD Cream for Pain 750mg

by Deluxe Leaf
Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD Cream for Pain is a new formulated roll on gel for pain. It can be used in areas where there is pain and sore muscles. With the combination of CBD it helps with pain relief
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Deluxe Leaf
Deluxe Leaf
Shop products
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive
synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.