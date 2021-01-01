Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Purifying Clay Mineral Face Mask 500mg

by Deluxe Leaf
Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Our purifying clay mask is designed to leave your skin shining and hydrated. Hyaluronic acid and vitamin C work together to cleanse and moisturize simultaneously.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Deluxe Leaf
Deluxe Leaf
Shop products
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive
synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.