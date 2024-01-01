We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Demeter Gardens
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Demeter Gardens products
9 products
Flower
Sweet Annie
by Demeter Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Apricot Papaya
by Demeter Gardens
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Papaya Cake x White OG (45th Latitude)
by Demeter Gardens
THC 21.81%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chem Sour Blueberry Snow
by Demeter Gardens
THC 26.98%
CBD 0.6%
Flower
Nepalese Hashplant
by Demeter Gardens
THC 21.76%
CBD 0.001%
Flower
POP Tart #1
by Demeter Gardens
THC 28.26%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chem Sour Diesel
by Demeter Gardens
THC 27.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Big Block
by Demeter Gardens
THC 32.77%
CBD 0%
Flower
Pop Tart
by Demeter Gardens
THC 24.68%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Demeter Gardens
Catalog