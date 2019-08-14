About this product
Animal Mints’ sweet scent and smooth minty flavor, you may be tempted to pig out on this tasty strain. Tread carefully however, since this seemingly innocent strain can pack a powerful punch. You may find your self stuck in the couch with this relaxing strain. THC : 62.19%
About this strain
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
Animal Mints effects
91 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
7% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.