This Strain is a Hybrid crossed between Bubblegum and GSC imbued it with that sweet Kush flavor that smells of sugary fruit and pine. This strain just reeks of the outdoors, bringing a balanced Indica/Sativa profile. Sweet woody flavors mixed with the aroma of bubble gum candy. It’s sweet and outdoorsy, like fruit-flavored gum mixed with piney, woody flavors, almost like the flavor of a sweet tomato or earthy apple. THC : 69.68%