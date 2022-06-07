About this product
This Strain is a Hybrid crossed between Bubblegum and GSC imbued it with that sweet Kush flavor that smells of sugary fruit and pine. This strain just reeks of the outdoors, bringing a balanced Indica/Sativa profile. Sweet woody flavors mixed with the aroma of bubble gum candy. It’s sweet and outdoorsy, like fruit-flavored gum mixed with piney, woody flavors, almost like the flavor of a sweet tomato or earthy apple. THC : 69.68%
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.