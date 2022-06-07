Bubblegum Indica dominant strain produces a powerful euphoric high that lifts moods and can render users happily couch-locked. The strain has also granted users an increase in creative juices along with its lazy Indica properties. Users can expect the usual negative effects when using Bubblegum - dry mouth and eyes, dizziness and some paranoia. There are a few that also experience headaches from this strain. THC: 66.33%