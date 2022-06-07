Diamond Diesel is a Sativa-dominant hybrid 70/30 that is one hard hitter! It does have relaxing effects, and flavor of sour gas sending your taste buds spinning, Diamond Diesel has a lot to offer consumers with eager palettes and slightly higher tolerance levels. euphoric haze, trading a sense of go-get-'em creativity for a mellower calming state of mind. The strain almost induces serious couch lock at the end, with sensations fading and bringing on relaxation. THC: 59.12%