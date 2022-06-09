About this product
Ghost Glue is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (60%/40%). It will leave you lifted and energized without feeling paranoid or anxious. This strain has a super sweet and sour spicy grape flavor with a rich citrusy pine exhale. The aroma is of sour citrusy pine and rich herbal earth with a spicy overtone that intensifies. THC: 69.21%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.