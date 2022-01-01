About this product
Grape Mac is an indica/sativa Hybrid. A real pleasure for the taste buds, the strain’s dense orange overtones are highlighted with floral touches and the sweet and earthy background and a citrus tang dominates its scent. The grape notes of Grape Ape are also discernible but mostly masked by more robust OG Kush flavours. THC: 76.54%
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.