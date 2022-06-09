About this product
Hawaiian Purple Dream being a nice hybrid strain. It will uplift the spirits and set you in a state of euphoria that sometimes is accompanied with bouts of the giggles. With strong sour grape smell and musty taste, this strain provides consumers with a relaxing tingly body sensation and has moderate head-heavy effects. It allows patients to function yet acts as a gentle sedative. THC: 65.72%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.