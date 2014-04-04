Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Derp Farms

Derp Farms

Bordello

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Bordello effects

Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
32% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!