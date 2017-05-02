About this strain
Cherry Cream Pie is the decadent indica-dominant hybrid offspring of Cherry Pie and Cookies and Cream. With pronounced OG undertones and hints of tartness and pine, Cherry Cream Pie’s terpene profile is half the experience. The strain’s calming effects permeate both mind and body, offering consumers carefree, mid-level sedation. Enjoy Cherry Cream Pie later in the day as couch-lock and appetite stimulation are two common side effects after consumption. This delicious strain will mellow aggravated muscles as well as minor aches and pains.
Cherry Cream Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
44% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
