Desert Blossom Farms is a wholesale nursery. We are proud to announce that we are now offering wholesale prices to the general public. Desert Blossom Farm's years of experience and research have achieved high quality genetics. Please call for availability on our strains. Our price is $5.00 per clone. Cups for $8.00! We require a minimum order of 40 clones. We also sell Mothers and Teens! Call us today! 760-218-4136 or 760-686-3945