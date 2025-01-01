About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) nugs, same premium quality. Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well-lit all weekend or for packing bowl after bowl during the week, never underestimate the power of tiny. Available in 7g, 14g, and 28g sizes.



About Dewey's Space Fuel -

Buckle up fellow HASH-tronauts, because this new Sativa from Dewey is going to send you to Space. Bred from Purple Diesel and Tropic Island, Space Fuel delivers a balanced flavor profile of both gas and citrus with a high that is described as immediate and engaging. With trichomes that sparkle like stars, on leaf that is as dark as the night sky, it’s not hard to figure out how this strain got its name. Grab a jar and blast off on your next weekend adventure.



Effects Map: Sativa Dominant

Immediate, Euphoric, Engaging



Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Gas, Berry

THC Range: 22-27%



Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene



Genetics: Purple Diesel x Tropic Island



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/





read more