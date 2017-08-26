1g Dewey Dab Pen - Purple Diesel

by Dewey Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
-Sativa -
The Dewey Dab Pen, an all-in-one vape solution, offers a seamless and sophisticated way to enjoy our award winning live resin vapes. The Dab Pen’s innovative design and ease of use make it a standout product for both new and experienced users. Dewey’s focus on quality and user experience is evident in every aspect of the Dab Pen, from its sleek appearance to its efficient functionality, providing a discreet and enjoyable way to consume cannabis concentrates.

Purple Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Sour Diesel. Purple Diesel produces energizing effects that are uplifting and focused. This strain is is known to cause feelings of euphoria and fits of giggles. Purple Diesel tastes sour, with a fuel-like aroma. Growers say this strain has dense, dark purple buds and comes with an early flowering time of around 8 weeks. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to depression and stress.

Premium products. Industry best value. That’s what our customers deserve and that’s what Dewey provides. With every cultivar grown at our facility, each plant is graded on bud structure, aroma, color, trichome density, and user experience. Our processes enable us to narrow our offerings to only provide cultivars that you crave. Positioned in the heart of Washington state’s agriculturally rich Palouse region, Dewey Cannabis is proud to call Pullman, Washington home. Our environmentally controlled greenhouse complex provides us with cutting edge facilities that ensure high quality cannabis production while maintaining an environmentally conscious footprint. Dewey’s prime location in sunny Eastern Washington gives our LED light powered greenhouses an extra boost of sunshine year round. At Dewey we believe that harnessing the power of both the sun and energy efficient indoor lighting will allow us to grow the highest quality while greatly reducing our carbon footprint.

  • WA, US: 428617
  • WA, US: 604466274
