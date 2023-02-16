Discreet. Convenient. Delicious. The formula to a better vape is simple. Extracted from flower that is immediately frozen at harvest, Dewey live resin captures the true authenticity of each unique cannabis cultivar. Packed with native terpenes and loaded into a 1g ceramic cartridge -free of plastics and metals- these additive-free live resin carts are sure to leave you stoned, happy, and mumbling to yourself “f*ck, that was tasty”



About Dewey's Happy Trails Strain -

Winter in the PNW is no joke and most of us can agree that the gray days make it hard to maintain those summertime smiles. If the sun lamp route isn’t enough to combat the seasonal woes, we suggest adding some Happy Trails to your routine as well. Fans of this cultivar often boast about its powerful and immediate high that will have you smiling and giggling the whole way through. If you crack open a jar and smell that sweet, citrusy aroma, you might find yourself cracking a smile too.



Effects Map: Sativa Dominant

Gentle, Engaging, Creative



Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Pine Skunk



THC Range: 21-26%



Terpenes: 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene, Myrcene, Limonene, β-Ocimene, Caryophyllene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.23%



Genetics: White Cap x Dragon Lady



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/

Show more