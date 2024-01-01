About this product
About Dewey's Signature Flower -
Dewey’s Signature Flower represents the creme-de-la-dew, embodying the essence
of premium quality cannabis. These top-tier buds are a testament to Dewey’s
commitment to excellence, precision cured and bursting with terpenes and trichomes
for an unparalleled experience. The meticulous attention to detail in growing and
processing ensures that each bud delivers the most remarkable, aromatic, and beautiful
flowers, setting Dewey Signature apart at our price point. Available in 1g, 3.5g and 7g units.
About Dewey's Vin Diesel Diesel-
A striking purple sativa that commands attention with its dense,trichome-laden nugs. This powerhouse cultivar, a harmonious blend of Space Fuel andPurple Diesel, delivers a profound cerebral high that lifts you into a state of euphoric serenity.Vin Diesel Diesel's bold aroma captivates the senses with a heady mix of diesel, citrus, skunk, and a hint of sugar, promising an
unforgettable experience for connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts alike. Embrace the future of cannabis with a strain that embodies the perfect balance of potency and flavor, designed to elevate your mind and soothe your soul.
Effects Map: Sativa
Powerful, cerebral and euphoric
Flavor & Aroma: Diesel, Citrus, Skunk
THC Range: 22-25%
Genetics: Space Fuel x Purple Diesel
See More at https://deweycannabis.com/
About this brand
Dewey Cannabis Co.
Premium products. Industry best value. That’s what our customers deserve and that’s what Dewey provides. With every cultivar grown at our facility, each plant is graded on bud structure, aroma, color, trichome density, and user experience. Our processes enable us to narrow our offerings to only provide cultivars that you crave. Positioned in the heart of Washington state’s agriculturally rich Palouse region, Dewey Cannabis is proud to call Pullman, Washington home. Our environmentally controlled greenhouse complex provides us with cutting edge facilities that ensure high quality cannabis production while maintaining an environmentally conscious footprint. Dewey’s prime location in sunny Eastern Washington gives our LED light powered greenhouses an extra boost of sunshine year round. At Dewey we believe that harnessing the power of both the sun and energy efficient indoor lighting will allow us to grow the highest quality while greatly reducing our carbon footprint.
License(s)
- WA, US: 428617
- WA, US: 604466274
