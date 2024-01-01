About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) Nugs. Same Premium Quality. Positioned further down the plant than Dewey’s Tree Tops, Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well lit all weekend long or for packing bowl after bowl during the week. Slow cured and machine trimmed, tiny trees come in 7g, 14g and 28g (1 ounce) units at a more budget conscious price for all of the bulk smokers looking for quality that doesn’t break the bank.



About Dewey's Signature Flower -



The tops. The creme de la Dewey. These premium buds are the best representation of our in-house cultivars. Packed with terpenes, wrapped in frosty trichomes, and hand trimmed to perfection. Their position at the top of the canopy during the cultivation process allows these buds to maximize the photosynthetic process [light + carbon-dioxide = sugars | more sugars = bigger buds] en route to becoming the most remarkable, aromatic, and beautiful flowers in the greenhouse. Available in 1g, 3.5g and 7g units.



About Dewey's Alpine Ape Strain -

This cross has a sweet, gassy aroma and is driven by outstanding terpene abundance 3rd highest total terps we’ve ever ran in our in house GC!) with myrcene leading the charge. This line packs on trichomes early in the flowering process and finishes with incredibly dense buds covered in frost and orange pistils. Smooth smoking, this cultivar lets you know she’s arrived with an intense and immediate high.



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Gentle, Cerebral, Soothing



Flavor & Aroma: Pine, Skunk, Gas



THC Range: 22-25%



Terpenes: Myrcene



Genetics: Grape Ape x Tahoe OG



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/

