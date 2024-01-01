About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) nugs, same premium quality. Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well-lit all weekend or for packing bowl after bowl during the week, never underestimate the power of tiny. Available in 7g, 14g, and 28g sizes.



About Dewey's Vin Diesel Diesel-

A striking purple sativa that commands attention with its dense,trichome-laden nugs. This powerhouse cultivar, a harmonious blend of Space Fuel andPurple Diesel, delivers a profound cerebral high that lifts you into a state of euphoric serenity.Vin Diesel Diesel's bold aroma captivates the senses with a heady mix of diesel, citrus, skunk, and a hint of sugar, promising an

unforgettable experience for connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts alike. Embrace the future of cannabis with a strain that embodies the perfect balance of potency and flavor, designed to elevate your mind and soothe your soul.



Effects Map: Sativa



Powerful, cerebral and euphoric



Flavor & Aroma: Diesel, Citrus, Skunk



THC Range: 22-25%



Genetics: Space Fuel x Purple Diesel



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/



Show more