About this product
About Dewey's DOUBLE DEWBIES -
Full Flower. Bursting with flavor. Each Dewbie is made with .5g of full flower that has been cured under the same slow and controlled curing process that our premium buds undergo. This ensures proper terpene and flavor retention that can be noticed with every puff of a dewbie from the first down to the last. Double Dewbie 2 packs come in a crush-resistant resealable tube.
About Dewey's Space Fuel Strain -
Buckle up fellow HASH-tronauts, because this new Sativa from Dewey is going to send you to Space. Bred from Purple Diesel and Tropic Island, Space Fuel delivers a balanced flavor profile of both gas and citrus with a high that is described as immediate and engaging. With trichomes that sparkle like stars, on leaf that is as dark as the night sky, it’s not hard to figure out how this strain got its name. Grab a jar and blast off on your next weekend adventure.
Effects Map: Sativa Dominant
Immediate, Euphoric, Engaging
Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Gas, Berry
THC Range: 19-25%
Terpenes: Limonene, Aromadendrene, Myrcene, Limonene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene, 𝛽-Ocimene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Terpineol, Linalool
Total Terpenes of Flower: 1.18%
Genetics: Purple Diesel x Tropic Island
About this brand
Dewey Cannabis Co.
Dewey Cannabis was started by two Washington State University Ph.D. graduates who want to bring more consistency to the legal market. All of our strains have unique names due to our unique genetics. A lot of our seed back came from our head grower who has been growing in the area for 40+ years. We do all of our breeding in house and strains are only brought on after vigorous testing. The entire staff evaluates each individual plant based on smell, smoke, high, bud structure, ease of cultivation, etc. We use various sensors during the grow process to track every aspect of our cultivation while allowing for scientific replicability.
State License(s)
428617
604466274