About Dewey's DOUBLE DEWBIES -

Full Flower. Bursting with flavor. Each Dewbie is made with .5g of full flower that has been cured under the same slow and controlled curing process that our premium buds undergo. This ensures proper terpene and flavor retention that can be noticed with every puff of a dewbie from the first down to the last. Double Dewbie 2 packs come in a crush-resistant resealable tube.



About Dewey's Space Fuel Strain -

Buckle up fellow HASH-tronauts, because this new Sativa from Dewey is going to send you to Space. Bred from Purple Diesel and Tropic Island, Space Fuel delivers a balanced flavor profile of both gas and citrus with a high that is described as immediate and engaging. With trichomes that sparkle like stars, on leaf that is as dark as the night sky, it’s not hard to figure out how this strain got its name. Grab a jar and blast off on your next weekend adventure.



Effects Map: Sativa Dominant

Immediate, Euphoric, Engaging



Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Gas, Berry

THC Range: 19-25%



Terpenes: Limonene, Aromadendrene, Myrcene, Limonene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene, 𝛽-Ocimene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Terpineol, Linalool



Total Terpenes of Flower: 1.18%



Genetics: Purple Diesel x Tropic Island



