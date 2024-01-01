About this product
About Dewey's DOUBLE DEWBIES -
Full Flower. Bursting with flavor. Each Dewbie is made with .5g of full flower that has been cured under the same slow and controlled curing process that our premium buds undergo. This ensures proper terpene and flavor retention that can be noticed with every puff of a dewbie from the first down to the last. Double Dewbie 2 packs come in a crush-resistant resealable tube.
About Dewey's Island Cookies strain:
This is not your standard Chocolate Chip… With fiery red hairs bursting from every crevasse of the bud to the funky garlic aroma of this unique cultivar, Island Cookies provides everything you’ve come to expect from Dewey: a unique terpene profile, eye popping bag appeal, and flower so dense you’d think you’re holding gold. So pack your bowls for an island vacation and don’t worry about forgetting anything, it’s gonna be a chill trip.
Effects Map: Indica Dominant
Powerful, Euphoric, Serene
Flavor & Aroma: Skunk Garlic, Floral
THC Range: 15-20%
Terpenes: 𝛿-Limonene, 𝛽-Caryophyllene, Linalool
Total Terpenes of Flower: 2.50%
Miami Haze x Tropic Cookies
See More at https://deweycannabis.com/
2pck Prerolls - Double Dewbies - Island Cookies [2 x 0.5g]
About this brand
Dewey Cannabis Co.
Premium products. Industry best value. That’s what our customers deserve and that’s what Dewey provides. With every cultivar grown at our facility, each plant is graded on bud structure, aroma, color, trichome density, and user experience. Our processes enable us to narrow our offerings to only provide cultivars that you crave. Positioned in the heart of Washington state’s agriculturally rich Palouse region, Dewey Cannabis is proud to call Pullman, Washington home. Our environmentally controlled greenhouse complex provides us with cutting edge facilities that ensure high quality cannabis production while maintaining an environmentally conscious footprint. Dewey’s prime location in sunny Eastern Washington gives our LED light powered greenhouses an extra boost of sunshine year round. At Dewey we believe that harnessing the power of both the sun and energy efficient indoor lighting will allow us to grow the highest quality while greatly reducing our carbon footprint.
License(s)
- WA, US: 428617
- WA, US: 604466274
Notice a problem?Report this item