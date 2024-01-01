About Dewey's DOUBLE DEWBIES -

Full Flower. Bursting with flavor. Each Dewbie is made with .5g of full flower that has been cured under the same slow and controlled curing process that our premium buds undergo. This ensures proper terpene and flavor retention that can be noticed with every puff of a dewbie from the first down to the last. Double Dewbie 2 packs come in a crush-resistant resealable tube.



About Dewey's Island Cookies strain:

This is not your standard Chocolate Chip… With fiery red hairs bursting from every crevasse of the bud to the funky garlic aroma of this unique cultivar, Island Cookies provides everything you’ve come to expect from Dewey: a unique terpene profile, eye popping bag appeal, and flower so dense you’d think you’re holding gold. So pack your bowls for an island vacation and don’t worry about forgetting anything, it’s gonna be a chill trip.



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Powerful, Euphoric, Serene



Flavor & Aroma: Skunk Garlic, Floral



THC Range: 15-20%



Terpenes: 𝛿-Limonene, 𝛽-Caryophyllene, Linalool



Total Terpenes of Flower: 2.50%



Miami Haze x Tropic Cookies



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/

read more