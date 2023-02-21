About this product
About Dewey's TREE TOPS -
The tops. The creme de la Dewey. These premium buds are the best representation of our in-house cultivars. Packed with terpenes, wrapped in frosty trichomes, and hand trimmed to perfection. Their position at the top of the canopy during the cultivation process allows these buds to maximize the photosynthetic process [light + carbon-dioxide = sugars | more sugars = bigger buds] en route to becoming the most remarkable, aromatic, and beautiful flowers in the greenhouse. Available in 3.5g units.
About Dewey's Happy Trails Strain -
Winter in the PNW is no joke and most of us can agree that the gray days make it hard to maintain those summertime smiles. If the sun lamp route isn’t enough to combat the seasonal woes, we suggest adding some Happy Trails to your routine as well. Fans of this cultivar often boast about its powerful and immediate high that will have you smiling and giggling the whole way through. If you crack open a jar and smell that sweet, citrusy aroma, you might find yourself cracking a smile too.
Effects Map: Sativa Dominant
Gentle, Engaging, Creative
Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Pine Skunk
THC Range: 21-26%
Terpenes: 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene, Myrcene, Limonene, β-Ocimene, Caryophyllene
Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.23%
Genetics: White Cap x Dragon Lady
Genetics: White Cap x Dragon Lady
About this brand
Dewey Cannabis Co.
Dewey Cannabis was started by two Washington State University Ph.D. graduates who want to bring more consistency to the legal market. All of our strains have unique names due to our unique genetics. A lot of our seed back came from our head grower who has been growing in the area for 40+ years. We do all of our breeding in house and strains are only brought on after vigorous testing. The entire staff evaluates each individual plant based on smell, smoke, high, bud structure, ease of cultivation, etc. We use various sensors during the grow process to track every aspect of our cultivation while allowing for scientific replicability.
State License(s)
428617
604466274