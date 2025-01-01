About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) nugs, same premium quality. Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well-lit all weekend or for packing bowl after bowl during the week, never underestimate the power of tiny. Available in 7g, 14g, and 28g sizes.



About Dewey's Cosmic Pie -

Get ready for liftoff with Dewey’s highly anticipated cultivar release, a cross between the beloved Dewey original, Space Fuel, and a timeless classic, Cherry Pie (Powerzzzup Genetics). Lean back in your space couch as this strain gradually propels you into the cosmos. Lingering notes of gas and tart cherry will dance on your palate, while the exhale of smoke leaves your mouth smoothly. Allow its calming and invigorating effects to envelop you as you gaze out the window at the asteroid field of cherries. Lower your landing gear as you prepare for a gentle touch down on this newly discovered hybrid planet.



Effects Map: Hybrid

Gradual, Soothing, Uplifting



Flavor & Aroma: Gas, Berry, Citrus



THC Range: 22-26%



Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene, Cineole



Genetics: Space Fuel x Cherry Pie



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/





