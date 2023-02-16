About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) Nugs. Same Premium Quality. Positioned further down the plant than Dewey’s Tree Tops, Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well lit all weekend long or for packing bowl after bowl during the week. Slow cured and machine trimmed, tiny trees come in 7g and 14g units at a more budget conscious price for all of the bulk smokers looking for quality that doesn’t break the bank.



About Dewey's Crème Brûlée Strain -

Opening a jar of Crème Brûlée is like opening the oven to pull out the decedent desert that this strain got its name from. With a burnt caramel flavor that hits your pallet on the inhale, the exhale will leave a pleasantly sweet taste that will have you craving more. Touted as our most balanced hybrid, Crème Brûlée is perfect for nights in, or socializing with friends in a relaxed environment. Don’t just enjoy baked goods, become one.



Effects Map: Hybrid

Gentle, Creative, Euphoric



Flavor & Aroma: Vanilla, Pine, Caramel



THC Range: 20-27%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.27%



Genetics: Slurricane x Jack's Girl



