About this product
About Dewey's TINY TREES -
Small(er) Nugs. Same Premium Quality. Positioned further down the plant than Dewey’s Tree Tops, Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well lit all weekend long or for packing bowl after bowl during the week. Slow cured and machine trimmed, tiny trees come in 7g and 14g units at a more budget conscious price for all of the bulk smokers looking for quality that doesn’t break the bank.
About Dewey's Crème Brûlée Strain -
Opening a jar of Crème Brûlée is like opening the oven to pull out the decedent desert that this strain got its name from. With a burnt caramel flavor that hits your pallet on the inhale, the exhale will leave a pleasantly sweet taste that will have you craving more. Touted as our most balanced hybrid, Crème Brûlée is perfect for nights in, or socializing with friends in a relaxed environment. Don’t just enjoy baked goods, become one.
Effects Map: Hybrid
Gentle, Creative, Euphoric
Flavor & Aroma: Vanilla, Pine, Caramel
THC Range: 20-27%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.27%
Genetics: Slurricane x Jack's Girl
See More at https://deweycannabis.com/
Small(er) Nugs. Same Premium Quality. Positioned further down the plant than Dewey’s Tree Tops, Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well lit all weekend long or for packing bowl after bowl during the week. Slow cured and machine trimmed, tiny trees come in 7g and 14g units at a more budget conscious price for all of the bulk smokers looking for quality that doesn’t break the bank.
About Dewey's Crème Brûlée Strain -
Opening a jar of Crème Brûlée is like opening the oven to pull out the decedent desert that this strain got its name from. With a burnt caramel flavor that hits your pallet on the inhale, the exhale will leave a pleasantly sweet taste that will have you craving more. Touted as our most balanced hybrid, Crème Brûlée is perfect for nights in, or socializing with friends in a relaxed environment. Don’t just enjoy baked goods, become one.
Effects Map: Hybrid
Gentle, Creative, Euphoric
Flavor & Aroma: Vanilla, Pine, Caramel
THC Range: 20-27%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.27%
Genetics: Slurricane x Jack's Girl
See More at https://deweycannabis.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dewey Cannabis Co.
Dewey Cannabis was started by two Washington State University Ph.D. graduates who want to bring more consistency to the legal market. All of our strains have unique names due to our unique genetics. A lot of our seed back came from our head grower who has been growing in the area for 40+ years. We do all of our breeding in house and strains are only brought on after vigorous testing. The entire staff evaluates each individual plant based on smell, smoke, high, bud structure, ease of cultivation, etc. We use various sensors during the grow process to track every aspect of our cultivation while allowing for scientific replicability.
State License(s)
428617
604466274