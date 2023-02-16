About Dewey's TREE TOPS -



The tops. The creme de la Dewey. These premium buds are the best representation of our in-house cultivars. Packed with terpenes, wrapped in frosty trichomes, and hand trimmed to perfection. Their position at the top of the canopy during the cultivation process allows these buds to maximize the photosynthetic process [light + carbon-dioxide = sugars | more sugars = bigger buds] en route to becoming the most remarkable, aromatic, and beautiful flowers in the greenhouse. Available in 3.5g units.



About Dewey's Happy Trails Strain -

Winter in the PNW is no joke and most of us can agree that the gray days make it hard to maintain those summertime smiles. If the sun lamp route isn’t enough to combat the seasonal woes, we suggest adding some Happy Trails to your routine as well. Fans of this cultivar often boast about its powerful and immediate high that will have you smiling and giggling the whole way through. If you crack open a jar and smell that sweet, citrusy aroma, you might find yourself cracking a smile too.



Effects Map: Sativa Dominant

Gentle, Engaging, Creative



Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Pine Skunk



THC Range: 21-26%



Terpenes: 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene, Myrcene, Limonene, β-Ocimene, Caryophyllene



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.23%



Genetics: White Cap x Dragon Lady



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/



