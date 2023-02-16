About Dewey's TINY TREES -

Small(er) Nugs. Same Premium Quality. Positioned further down the plant than Dewey’s Tree Tops, Tiny Trees flower is smaller in size but are just as packed with cannabinoids and terpenes. Perfect for keeping the party well lit all weekend long or for packing bowl after bowl during the week. Slow cured and machine trimmed, tiny trees come in 7g and 14g units at a more budget conscious price for all of the bulk smokers looking for quality that doesn’t break the bank.



About Dewey's White Sky Strain -

Staring at the sea of Trichomes covering every corner of these buds, one might enter a trance as if staring into a bright white sky. Touted as one of our strongest Indicas, Whitesky might feel more like a night sky after a couple of bong tokes.



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Powerful, Euphoric, Dreamy



Flavor & Aroma: Floral, Cheese, Berry



THC Range: 22-37%



Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene,



Total Terpenes of Flower: 0.12%



Genetics: White Cap x Raindance



