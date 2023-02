Hand crafted. Hash Infused. Match Sticks are made from a potent 70/30 blend of ground flower and handmade live bubble hash. These infused pre-rolls provide an ideal mix of premium quality and heavy hitting effects. Forgot your lighter? No stress. Every 2 pack of Matchsticks comes with a set of matches and a striker pad on the bottom of the packaging so you can spark up the fun whenever the mood strikes.



About Dewey's Crème Brûlée Strain -

Opening a jar of Crème Brûlée is like opening the oven to pull out the decedent desert that this strain got its name from. With a burnt caramel flavor that hits your pallet on the inhale, the exhale will leave a pleasantly sweet taste that will have you craving more. Touted as our most balanced hybrid, Crème Brûlée is perfect for nights in, or socializing with friends in a relaxed environment. Don’t just enjoy baked goods, become one.

