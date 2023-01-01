About MatchSticks 6-Pack:

(6) 0.5g Hash infused joints made with full flower and live bubble hash and housed in our custom, crush-resistant joint packs. Boasting a 70/30 flower to hash ratio, most cultivars are testing between 30-40% THC. Forgot your lighter? No sweat. Each 6 pack comes with a custom Dewey Matchbook inside for a truly lit experience!



About Dewey's Happy Trails strain:

Winter in the PNW is no joke and most of us can agree that the gray days make it hard to maintain those summertime smiles. If the sun lamp route isn’t enough to combat the seasonal woes, we suggest adding some Happy Trails to your routine as well. Fans of this cultivar often boast about its powerful and immediate high that will have you smiling and giggling the whole way through. If you crack open a jar and smell that sweet, citrusy aroma, you might find yourself cracking a smile too.



Show more