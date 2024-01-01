In pursuit of your prince or princess? This mixture of Pretendo and Death Coast strains is like searching for your better half in a Mushroom Kingdom who may or may not have been captured by a giant Koopa King. Just when the odds seem out of your favor, you see a green glow in the distance...a 1 UP from Lazercat! With its tantalizing Dragon Fruit and Pineapple flavors, it's a treat for the senses and will give you that extra push you need to get through your day. The terpene profile of 5.47% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, offering solace during trying times. With THC at 73.38% and CBG at 3.23%, this batch is your secret to resilience. So, snatch a tin of batch 1 UP, and waltz your way to the next level!

