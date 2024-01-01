In pursuit of your prince or princess? This mixture of Pretendo and Death Coast strains is like searching for your better half in a Mushroom Kingdom who may or may not have been captured by a giant Koopa King. Just when the odds seem out of your favor, you see a green glow in the distance...a 1 UP from Lazercat! With its tantalizing Dragon Fruit and Pineapple flavors, it's a treat for the senses and will give you that extra push you need to get through your day. The terpene profile of 5.47% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, offering solace during trying times. With THC at 73.38% and CBG at 3.23%, this batch is your secret to resilience. So, snatch a tin of batch 1 UP, and waltz your way to the next level!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.