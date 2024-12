"Introducing Antero Science's 719 Special, a hybrid strain that’s sure to elevate your experience! With a robust cannabinoid content of 76.88% and a terpene profile featuring 4.54%, including top terpenes like Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this gummy is crafted for those seeking a delightful balance of effects.



The 719 Special offers a blissful fusion of uplifting euphoria and soothing relaxation, making it perfect for both social adventures and cozy nights in. Expect a burst of vibrant Fruit Punch and refreshing Mimosa flavors that awaken your taste buds while complementing the experience.



With the presence of CBG at 1.62%, you’ll enjoy a clear-minded focus, enhancing creativity and motivation as you navigate your day. Whether you’re diving into a creative project or simply enjoying good company, this gummy is your ideal companion for a colorful, balanced experience. So, grab your gummies, kick back, and let the vibrant effects take you on a memorable journey! 🍹✨"

