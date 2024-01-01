Ready to hit that half-court shot? Step up to the line with the Alley Oop batch from The Trichome Collective. These gummies are like the Lebron James of edibles, packing a punch with their parent strains, Gary Payton and Cream, with a terpene percentage of 6.78%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. The THC level of 74.88% and CBG level of 2.79% will have you running the court in no time. So grab your tin of Alley Oop gummies and score.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.