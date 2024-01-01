Hey Papa Bear! Get set to meet your new best friend, Aye Papi from High Country Healing. This heavenly concoction is like a divine entity that’s come down to earth just to hang out with you. A blend of Jungle Cake and Shockt*rt, Aye Papi is the ultimate proof that miracles do happen! Just like a guardian angel, Aye Papi will whisk you away on a cloud of relaxation and euphoria. With a massive terpene percentage of 6.28%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies will knock your socks off and maybe knock you out. With a THC level of 75.96% and CBG at 3.13%, Aye Papi is like a spiritual guru who leads you to a state of heightened consciousness. So, jump in, pop a gummy and let Aye Papi's fatherly warmth transport you to a higher plane!

