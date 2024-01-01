Hey Papa Bear! Get set to meet your new best friend, Aye Papi from High Country Healing. This heavenly concoction is like a divine entity that’s come down to earth just to hang out with you. A blend of Jungle Cake and Shockt*rt, Aye Papi is the ultimate proof that miracles do happen! Just like a guardian angel, Aye Papi will whisk you away on a cloud of relaxation and euphoria. With a massive terpene percentage of 6.28%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies will knock your socks off and maybe knock you out. With a THC level of 75.96% and CBG at 3.13%, Aye Papi is like a spiritual guru who leads you to a state of heightened consciousness. So, jump in, pop a gummy and let Aye Papi's fatherly warmth transport you to a higher plane!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.