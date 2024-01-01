Listen up, Jack! If you're looking for a be-boppin' good time, look no further than the Aye Pappy batch from High Country Healing. A blend of Aye Papi #10 and Pappy's Juice, these gummies will make you feel like you're cruising down Route 66 in a '57 Chevy. With a racing 4.57% terpene mix of Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene, your taste buds will be shaking, rattling, and rolling. And with a THC level of 74.00% and a CBG level of 2.90%, you'll be feeling fine, all the time. So grab your Aye Pappy gummies and let's get this party started!

