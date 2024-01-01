Listen up, Jack! If you're looking for a be-boppin' good time, look no further than the Aye Pappy batch from High Country Healing. A blend of Aye Papi #10 and Pappy's Juice, these gummies will make you feel like you're cruising down Route 66 in a '57 Chevy. With a racing 4.57% terpene mix of Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene, your taste buds will be shaking, rattling, and rolling. And with a THC level of 74.00% and a CBG level of 2.90%, you'll be feeling fine, all the time. So grab your Aye Pappy gummies and let's get this party started!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.