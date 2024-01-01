Looking for a laid back and easy going edible experience? Look no further than the Banana Collins gummies from High Country Healing. With a mix of Collins Ave and Modified Bananas strains, these gummies offer a refreshing combination of Blueberry and Guava flavors that will transport to a dusty speakeasy where the vibes are laid-back and chill. The terpene profile, with a percentage of 5.58%, is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, a perfect blend of terpenes to help you stay up and exhilarated. With THC at 73.80% and CBG at 1.90%, these gummies provide a potent and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling blissfully relaxed. So sit back, pop open a tin of Banana Collins gummies, and let the flavors and effects take you on a tropical getaway without ever leaving your living room.

