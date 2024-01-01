Looking for a laid back and easy going edible experience? Look no further than the Banana Collins gummies from High Country Healing. With a mix of Collins Ave and Modified Bananas strains, these gummies offer a refreshing combination of Blueberry and Guava flavors that will transport to a dusty speakeasy where the vibes are laid-back and chill. The terpene profile, with a percentage of 5.58%, is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, a perfect blend of terpenes to help you stay up and exhilarated. With THC at 73.80% and CBG at 1.90%, these gummies provide a potent and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling blissfully relaxed. So sit back, pop open a tin of Banana Collins gummies, and let the flavors and effects take you on a tropical getaway without ever leaving your living room.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.