"Beat the heat with Egozi’s Banana Ice Pops! This hybrid strain, a scrumptious mix of Banana Ice Pops, Alley Oop, and Cap Junky, features a THC level of 66.51% and terpenes at 7.29%, promising a delightful escape from the everyday grind.



Each morsel bursts with the juicy flavors of Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler, transporting you to a tropical oasis. With top terpenes like Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you can expect a euphoric lift that brightens your day and lightens your mood.



Thanks to its 2.46% CBG, this strain also offers calming benefits, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day. So, grab a tin of Banana Ice Pops and be careful not to get a brain freeze!"

