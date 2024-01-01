Hold onto your hats because Malek's Premium Cannabis concoction of Banana Nut liquid gummy syrup is about to take you for a ride! This blend is spiked with a potpourri of strains that'll have you doing the tango with the stars. With a terpene count of 4.48%, this syrup is bursting with flavors and hidden surprises. The THC level of 76.16% will make you feel like you've been struck by a bolt of lightning, while the CBG level of 3.57% brings an extra zest to the party. So, get your hands on a bottle of Banana Nut liquid gummy syrup and let the shenanigans begin!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.