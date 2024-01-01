Hold onto your hats because Malek's Premium Cannabis concoction of Banana Nut liquid gummy syrup is about to take you for a ride! This blend is spiked with a potpourri of strains that'll have you doing the tango with the stars. With a terpene count of 4.48%, this syrup is bursting with flavors and hidden surprises. The THC level of 76.16% will make you feel like you've been struck by a bolt of lightning, while the CBG level of 3.57% brings an extra zest to the party. So, get your hands on a bottle of Banana Nut liquid gummy syrup and let the shenanigans begin!

